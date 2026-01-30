Old Bush Mill: Mill-ion dollar question for historic tourist site

What’s next for Port Arthur’s Old Bush Mill? Well, that could be up to you.

Elders Tasmania has listed for sale No.6827 Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur as a residential and a commercial offering.

Agent John Blacklow said while the property has been used as a home since 2006, Port Arthur locals certainly remember it as a “thriving tourist attraction” operated by the Mathiesons.

“In its heyday it was very popular,” he said.

“There are two buyer demographics. Firstly, to retain as is.

“The main house is renovated and the second accommodation studio unit is very up-market.

“A third building could be developed for further accommodation use.

“It is a property that would be great for a family acquisition in an idyllic bush setting.

“Secondly, an entrepreneurial buyer could develop it for further tourism use.

“There are previous DAs for accommodation expansion.

“Other tourism uses — such as retail for wine, providore, cheeses, honey, arts and crafts, cafe — could well be considered.”

Mr Blacklow said the site has been partly developed, but with plenty of scope for the next owner to put their own stamp on it.

“There is also a good access road down to the waterfront. And the property comes with a mooring, so, the addition of a jetty could be considered,” he said.

The property is adjacent to the Fox and Hounds Hotel, and about 100km southwest of Hobart.

It is close to the Port Arthur Historic Site, cafes, beaches and boat ramps.

On its 4ha of land there is a shop building, demountable studio, seven-bedroom residence, various structures and sheds, and the private mooring.

Its zoning is ‘Rural’.

In 1986, this property was developed as a tourist destination, featuring an authentic replica 19th-century sawmill settlement, heritage buildings with working craftsmen, and the distinctive Bush Mill Railway.

The railway was a notable attraction — a 15-inch gauge miniature line featuring a half-scale replica of K1, the world’s first Garratt locomotive.

The scenic route incorporated loops, zigzags, and the iconic Serpentine Bridge, winding down to the Fox and Hounds Hotel on the Arthur Highway.

The complex ceased operations in 2004, with all equipment subsequently divested.

The Mathieson family sold the property to Federal Group in 2006.

The current owners have had it since mid-2002. It has been listed for sale because it is surplus to their current needs.

For curious parties, there are Bush Mill Railway videos still available online on YouTube.

No.6827 Arthur Highway, Port Arthur is listed for sale at “Offers over $1.975m”. Contact John Blacklow or Rorie M Auld for details.