Apple store in doubt after Fed Square protection

The Apple Store would sit at the heart of the Federation Square precinct.

The future of the proposed Apple flagship store at Melbourne’s Federation Square is under a cloud, after Heritage Victoria slapped an interim protection order on the precinct.

The Victorian branch of the National Trust of Australia nominated Fed Square to be added to the Victorian Heritage Register after plans were revealed for significant changes to the iconic public space and its buildings.

Under proposed changes, the Square’s “Yarra building” would be demolished to make way for global computer giant Apple’s latest store, while an entrance to the underground Metro Tunnel rail project would also be added.

Federation Square will now be untouchable for four months, or until a decision is made about its heritage status.

But the Victorian Government has questioned the move to heritage list the site, given it was only completed in 2002.

“It would be unprecedented to heritage list a site that is only 16 years old, and to do so could lead to significant implications for future projects,” tourism minster John Erin says.

Realcommercial reported in December last year that the proposed Apple Store is planned as a two-storey “concept store” – one of only six in the world and the first for the tech giant in the Southern Hemisphere – and is expected to open in 2020.

But the proposal found vocal opposition among many Melburnians, with many taking to social media to voice their opposition to the project, while a “Save Federation Square” petition was launched online.

In a statement at the time, Federation Square said the new building would provide more public space than what is currently available.

“The project will create nearly 500 square metres of new public space in Federation Square and connect Federation Square with the Yarra River and Birrarung Marr through the construction of a building which takes up less space than the current Yarra building it will replace,” the statement said.

“We’re thrilled that Apple has chosen Melbourne and Federation Square for their new Global Flagship Store. We look forward to welcoming them as we continue to grow Federation Square as an innovative and exciting place for our community.”

The news comes just a week after Federation Square revealed its new $5.4 million giant TV screen, which will be used to screen major cultural exhibitions, sport and other events.