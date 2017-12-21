Melbourne fires up over Fed Square Apple Store

A concept design for the new Apple Store at Federation Square in Melbourne.

The Victorian Government is under increasing fire after announcing plans to knock down a major building at Federation Square and build an Apple Store in its place.

The government this week announced Federation Square’s southernmost building, the “Yarra building” would be bulldozed to make way for an Apple Store at what is one of Melbourne’s most iconic public spaces.

The Apple Store will be a two-storey “concept store” – one of only six in the world and the first for the tech giant in the Southern Hemisphere – and is expected to open in 2020.

But the plan has already found vocal opposition among Melburnians, with many taking to social media to voice their opposition to the project, while a “Save Federation Square” petition has already been launched online.

Most of the outrage stems from the offering of public land to a corporate giant, as well as the removal of a taxpayer-funded building just 15 years after Federation Square was completed.

Melbourne’s Federation Square, which I was not an original fan of, was designed and built after an international comp. Andrews cannot let a rotten Apple pollute it. — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) December 20, 2017

Nope. Koorie Heritage Trust to be shunted out of Federation Square building to make way for Apple ‘flagship’ store https://t.co/2NaDCRPMUT via @theage — Miki Perkins (@perkinsmiki) December 20, 2017

Outrageous that part of Federation Square will be demolished to make way for an Apple store ! Surely there is room for it elsewhere without having to demolish a national icon ! #vicpol #auspol — Aldric Chuah (@AldricChuah) December 20, 2017

Literally almost ANYTHING would be better in @FedSquare than an #Apple concept store. Can we have at least SOME public space where totally unnecessary consumer products aren’t forcefully shoved in our faces? What horrible corrupt decision making process resulted in this?? pic.twitter.com/21TeTJ6GcA — ✊🌏‍🌈 (@Cam_Wheatley) December 20, 2017

But in a statement, Federation Square says the new building will provide more public space than what is currently available.

“The project will create nearly 500 square metres of new public space in Federation Square and connect Federation Square with the Yarra River and Birrarung Marr through the construction of a building which takes up less space than the current Yarra building it will replace,” the statement says.

“We’re thrilled that Apple has chosen Melbourne and Federation Square for their new Global Flagship Store. We look forward to welcoming them as we continue to grow Federation Square as an innovative and exciting place for our community.”

Apple senior vice president of retail, Angela Ahrendts, says the company is looking forward to taking its place in one of Melbourne’s cultural hubs.

“We’re thrilled to move forward in the planning process for our new home in Melbourne’s Federation Square and would be honoured to call the world-class galleries and museums of Melbourne our neighbours,” Ahrendts says.

“Apple Federation Square respects the original vision for the plaza, with a bespoke design concept and extensive landscaping bringing increased opportunities for the community to enjoy this renowned cultural hub.”