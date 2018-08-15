New $5.4m screen revealed at Federation Square

A new $5.4 million giant TV screen has just been completed at Federation Square. Pictures: Dan Soderstrom.

Melbourne’s Federation Square has unveiled the new giant TV screen that it will use to show national and international sporting events and other content.

The $5.4 million screen, which is made up of 850 LED panels and four million individual pixels, wraps around the northern and easters sides of the Transport building and will show content 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Named the “Digital Facade”, the screen will showcase art programs and content, as well as other Melbourne cultural events and activities.

Federation Square CEO Jonathan Tribe hinted that AFL games would be among the events to feature on the big screen in the coming years.

“The Digital Facade is one of many initiatives taking place in Fed Square over the coming years that will ensure the precinct continues to evolve as a world-class cultural and civic urban precinct,” he says.

“Its inclusion in the Square will dramatically transform visitors’ experience. We are working with our event partners and community groups to produce a diverse mix of artistic, cultural and community content. Already underway are works with Melbourne Fringe, AFL and RMIT.”

The Digital Facade is part of a Federation Square revamp that includes a new flagship Apple Store, the refurbishment of the Alfred Deakin Building, a $36.6 Million ACMI upgrade, a new Melbourne Metro Town Hall Station entrance and more public space.