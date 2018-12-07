Anzac Square’s Hub makeover
Co-working giant Hub opened its newest Australian location in Brisbane’s Anzac Square late last month, spread over four levels of the award-winning building.
And the new sharespace continues the trend of bringing the home into the office, with sitting rooms that wouldn’t look out of place in a residential property.
Up to 700 workers will operate out of the 3900sqm of Hub floorspace when fully occupied, with flexible desks, dedicated desks and private offices for between one and 20 people.
Australian media publisher Pedestrian TV, along with Audience Group have been confirmed among the first tenants to move in.
The revamped building also includes a media studio with podcasting and photography equipment, a fitness space, relaxation rooms, premium end-of-trip facilities with towel service and a parents room.
A rooftop terrace and in-house café will open early next year, with views over CBD skyline and Brisbane River.
The new operation continues the trend of co-working companies transforming iconic or heritage buildings into office sharespaces, with famous CBD properties nationwide getting the bespoke co-working treatment as Hub, WeWork, Spaces and other operators continue their rapid expansion.
Hub Australia CEO Brad Krauskopf says co-working spaces are increasingly aimed at allowing companies to attract and retain talent.
“We’re proud to be a part of Brisbane’s continuing transformation into a business and innovation hub and excited to be extending our national co-working community with the opening of Hub Anzac Square,” he says.