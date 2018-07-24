Georges building to become Hub’s third Melbourne co-work space

The building at 162 George St in Melbourne will become Hub Australia’s latest premises.

Australia’s biggest co-working provider is expanding its Melbourne base, signing a long-term lease at the historic Georges building in the heart of the CBD.

Hub Australia is set to open its doors in what is commonly referred to as the trendy Paris precinct of the city.

Located at 162 Collins St, the prestigious address is being matched with state-of -the-art design and amenities spread over three levels and is expected to attract a broad range of start-ups and established businesses.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The property was identified as a perfect fit for the company several years ago due to its location, before a deal was negotiated more recently by Savills Australia Director of Office Leasing Phillip Cullity.

“The building has a retail arcade on the ground level linking Collins and Little Collins streets, a restaurant and bar in the basement and offices on the upper levels,’’ Cullity says.

The latest deal comes after Hub Australia snapped up a series of hot locations in major cities.

In Melbourne the company has the 3500sqm Collins St site and a 2700sqm space at 1 Nicholson St.

In Sydney, a 4800sqm office has opened at 223 Liverpool St, near Hyde Park and the company secured its first Brisbane office in the heart of the CBD at 200 Adelaide St earlier this year.

All of the new spaces offer access to transport and are tipped to house hundreds of businesses once established.

The Georges building was constructed in 1883 and remains one of Melbourne’s most iconic properties.

It contained the once famous Georges department store, which operated at the premises until 1995.

In 1999 the building underwent a $25 million refurbishment but its period features and design elements from the original architect, Sir Terence Conran of London, were retained.