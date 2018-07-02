Anglers Tavern Hotel offers 160m of river frontage

The Anglers Tavern sits on the Maribyrnong River.

It’s not hard to picture fishermen launching their boats a century ago at the Anglers Tavern boat ramp, or throwing a line into the Maribyrnong River along its banks nearby.

A destination for boaties and fishermen since the 1860s, boats no longer launch from the renowned spot, though the ramp remains.

But these days it’s popular for a different reason, with the modern and upgraded Anglers Tavern Hotel now the defining feature.

And the idyllic riverside property could be yours, with the hotel recently put on the market.

The Anglers Tavern, which features a 160m frontage to both the Maribyrnong River and Chifley Drive and more than 180-degree water views and access, is for sale via international expressions of interest.

But the scale and zoning of the site is likely be its biggest drawcard among investors and developers, with the 8270sqm site zoned as General Residential.

Knight Frank agents Stephen Kelly, Danny Clark, Tim Grant and Yvonne Zhou are marketing the iconic property, and say it is being offered on a sale and leaseback basis.

“After three years working with the vendors and a string of major transactions in the area it as an absolute privilege to bring a property of this calibre to the market,” Kelly says.

The expressions of interest campaign ends on August 8.