Ambitious plan to build new ‘suburb’ inside a quarry

An ambitious plan is underway to create an entire suburb inside an underused quarry as land begins to run out in capital cities.

The HQ plan will see a 190 hectare quarry turned into over 1,800 homes with matching parkland – eventually housing enough people to be an average Australian suburb in its own right (about 6,000 people).

Developers Atrio Property are spearheading the plan within Hardrock Quarry (HQ) in Brisbane’s west, amid a warning by general manager development, Jaryd Collins, that “the Springfield- Ripley corridor won’t be able to supply new greenfield land from around 2026”.

He said with “Ipswich’s population predicted to double by 2046, HQ’s proposed masterplan will provide a much-needed pipeline of 1800 homes to this area”.

“The project is all about transforming a 190-hectare under-utilised property into a dynamic residential masterplanned community where almost half of the site will become public open space.”

HQ is located with the established suburb of Redbank Plains and next to Augustine Heights. It will have its own retail and almost 90 hectares of open space if greenlighted.

The area is a developer’s dream, 40 minutes from Brisbane CBD, next to the highly-popular Brookwater community, within the established suburb of Redbank Plains, benefiting off the greater Springfield region’s boom, with access to the Centenary Highway and 10 minutes from the future Springfield-Ipswich Train line.

“We’re looking to boost the local economy and community life, improve the environmental health of the area, and create open spaces for everyone to enjoy,” Mr Collins said.

He said the development would build a community, celebrate the site and provide housing “within everyone’s reach”.

“A mix of home typologies is proposed to cater to various needs and demographics, and by focusing on the development of new homes, we will contribute to the social and economic fabric of the region.”

The Ipswich City Council is yet to green light the plan, with talks underway with local community members to gather support.

Atrio has a community consultation event planned for Redbank Town Square on Saturday August 24 to boost information around the plan.

The site has been owned by a local family for almost three decades and had previously been listed for sale by Queensland Sotheby’s International six years ago.

