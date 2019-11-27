All I want for Christmas is … a Bunnings or a Coles

The Bunnings at Horsham in regional Victoria.

Partial to a Bunnings snag to fuel yourself through a weekend DIY session?

Well, you can get one with the absolute lot in regional Victoria at Burgess Rawson’s final portfolio auction event of 2019.

Bunnings Horsham is up for grabs in one of the year’s only opportunities to secure a property leased to the hardware giant, according to the real estate firm.

The “trophy asset” at 24-38 Wilson St brings in an annual income of $560,766 and is expected to sell for about $9.5 million on December 11.

A Caltex-Woolworths service station at 565-581 Sydney Rd, Coburg is also up for grabs, zoned for up to six levels of development but with a “secure, long-term lease” to the “blue-chip” fuel and convenience store tenant in place.

A Coles supermarket at Drouin — renowned as one of the best-trading supermarkets of its size and with a customer catchment expected to nearly double in the next to decades, according to Burgess Rawson – will also auctioned.

A Ballarat property home to Peter Stevens Motors that has just undergone a $5 million refurbishment and an as-new childcare facility in Black Rock will also be auctioned.

Burgess Rawson director Raoul Holderhead says improved lending conditions are in buyers’ favour.

“The banks have opened the doors. They closed the doors this time last year, but now they’ve opened them up and they’re pushing money out the door,” he said.