A peek at the stunning Apple Park

Adrian Ballantyne | 23 FEBRUARY 2017
The new Apple Park in California. Picture: Apple.
The new Apple Park in California. Picture: Apple.

As far as inspirational workspaces and designs go, tech giant Apple’s new Apple Park in California might have just lifted the bar beyond anything the world has seen before.

The enormous 71ha property will be home to 12,000 Apple employees when it opens in April, and they’ll enjoy facilities that have to be seen to be believed.

At the heart of the complex, set amid stunning California parklands, is a 260,000sqm ring-shaped main building, with the exterior clad in huge curved glass panels.

Inside and elsewhere on the site you’ll also find a 9300sqm fitness centre for employees and an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring’s outdoor interior.

Apple Park windows curved

Apple Park is being clad in the world’s largest curved glass windows. Picture: Apple.

There are also more than 3km of walking and running trails.

And at the top of the list of stunning features on the site is a theatre named after Apple founder, the late Steve Jobs.

The Steve Jobs Theatre will feature a 1000-seat auditorium, which is accessed via a 20-foot high, cylindrical glass room, stretching 165 feet across and with a metallic, carbon fibre roof.

Apple Park Steve Jobs Theatre

The Steve Jobs Theatre will be a star attraction at the new Apple Park. Picture: Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the complex, which will be powered entirely by renewable energy, is a tribute to Jobs’ legacy.

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” Cook says

“The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.”

