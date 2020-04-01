Buy
GIC chases a slice of Amazon tower as tech-led property precincts take off in cities
News
M_Park: Stockland seeks big Pharma, MedTech for $507m business park
Sydney will soon be home to yet another major technology precinct, one that developer Stockland believes will be the largest of its kind in Australia.
News
WA home to the nation’s first robotics and automation precinct
WA is paving the way to become a global player in robotic systems testing and research with construction of a major hub in the works north of Perth.
News
Tech rush sees North Sydney shaping as city’s “CBD North”
North Sydney could become the city’s “CBD North” as major tech, media and telecom businesses move out of the city centre, new data has revealed.
News
Coronavirus: Tech retailers pour money into bricks and mortar
As consumers move to a virtual world, tech companies move to the real world.
News
Sydney’s Central Station precinct a step closer
Central, the technology precinct emerging around Sydney’s Central Station, has taken a forward step with top local and international architects appointed to build a $2.5bn project for Dexus and Frasers.
News
Amazon ramps up robots at new western Sydney facility
US online behemoth Amazon envisages distributing more than a million parcels a day from its new $500 million distribution facility in Sydney’s west and it will introduce the largest army of its roboticised helpers in the southern hemisphere to get the job done.
Inspiration & Style
Atlassian unveils new 40-storey Sydney skyscraper
Australian tech giant Atlassian has detailed plans for its new headquarters at the tech precinct at Sydney‘s Central Station, with the company declaring the building will generate 2500 jobs and nearly $1bn for the local economy.
News
$2.5bn Sydney Central Station tech precinct set for final approval
Moves to kickstart major property projects have received a boost with the NSW government confirming a $2.5bn tech precinct on the western edge of Sydney’s Central Station has moved to the final phase of approval.
News
Sydney ‘Silicon Valley’ tech hub to provide economic boost
A technology precinct bordering Sydney’s Central Station is being fast-tracked, with a scheme by listed property company Dexus and Singapore-backed Frasers Property for a major commercial development to be approved as the NSW government positions the economy for a restart.
