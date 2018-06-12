A new face for one of Australia’s oldest retirement villages

A render showing the new $4.85 million recreation centre at Buderim Gardens Retirement Village.

A $4.85 million community centre is under construction at one of Australia’s oldest retirement villages.

Residents at Buderim Gardens Retirement Village, which opened its doors almost 50 years ago, will have access to a new swimming pool with graded entry and exercise bars, two large outdoor terraces, a dance hall and stage with space for large functions, a cafe, fully-equipped kitchen, dining room and bar, a recreation room including billiards and pool tables, an activity room with table tennis, gym equipment and change rooms.

Retirement Property Manager John Mitakos says they have worked closely with the residents to create a facility that everyone can be proud of.

“The single level centre has been designed to reflect the Sunshine Coast lifestyle, with expansive terraces optimising the lake and rainforest outlook and to maximise airflow and natural light, creating comfortable spaces with energy efficiency in mind,” he says.

The centre is due for completion next year.

Buderim Gardens is one of two Lendlease retirement communities on the Sunshine Coast.

The developers’ Hibiscus Buderim Meadows retirement village also has resort- style amenities, numerous activities and social clubs, and a new modern community centre.

Across the state, Lendlease has a retirement community in Bundaberg, Mackay and on the Gold Coast.

In Brisbane, there are two retirement communities, one at Keperra and one at Forest Lake.

This article from the Courier Mail originally appeared as “Old village gets a new look”.