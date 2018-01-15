$27m Brisbane aged care facility given green light
Retirement provider Aveo Group has been given the green light to build a $27 million aged care facility at its Albion retirement community, The Clayfield.
The facility will feature 105 aged care beds across six levels and will be the final stage in The Clayfield development, due to be completed in 2020.
Aveo CEO Geoff Grady says the approval marks a milestone for The Clayfield.
Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates
“This is the final piece of The Clayfield’s puzzle and we’re looking forward to delivering a state-of-the-art Residential Aged Care Facility for the residents of this thriving community so they can age in place,” he says.
“This will be a community for life so that residents can remain among their neighbours and friends even if they require more care down the track.
“Care and wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do – residents already have access to a Health and Wellness centre and can take advantage of a full range of support services including a 24-hour emergency call system, physiotherapist, medical, nursing and home care.”
The Clayfield currently offers private aged care in its apartments.
This will be a community for life so that residents can remain among their neighbours and friends even if they require more care down the track
The latest development approval will also include an extension of the existing community amenities to include a day spa, beauty salon, education, craft, music and learning centre, theatre and residents’ bar.
The Clayfield is at 469 Sandgate Road, Albion, with apartment prices starting from $450,000.
Grady says the group is pleased to start the final journey of the flagship project.
This article from the Courier Mail was originally published as “TAC building sells in Geelong’s biggest-ever property deal”.