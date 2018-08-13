62-storey tower coming to Parramatta Ford site

Parramatta is set to continue growing upward with the announcement of plans for a 62-storey mixed-use tower at the site of a car dealership.

The building will rise to 196m and include 450 units, making it higher than Meriton’s Altitude Towers — currently the area’s tallest building.

Developer Dyldam’s plans for the site at 87 Church St have followed a string of other high-rise projects in the area that will be a similar height or a few stories higher.

But with councils clamping down on building heights due to concerns over aircraft flight paths, the project is likely to remain near the top of the Parramatta skyline for some time.

“It’s unlikely (new projects) will exceed heights of approximately 243m due to aviation restrictions,” a spokeswoman from the City of Parramatta council said.

The project will replace the Thomson Ford site at the corner of Church St and the Great Western Highway and is awaiting the final green light from council after being given gateway approval.

Dyldam chief operating officer Remon Fayad says the Church St project will be a step up from the successful South Quarter project across the road.

“This will be built in three to four years, after South Quarter is complete; 87 Church St has been designed as a simple tower but still with an elegant, classy look,” Fayad says.

Nettleton Tribe and Fox Johnston have won a design competition for the project. “We said we required a childcare centre, ground floor activation of retail and that it needed to link to South Quarter, because part of the council and RMS deed was to build a pedestrian bridge across the highway,” Fayad says.

The tower will also have a pool, gym, six-storey podium and potentially an observatory deck.

Units will have a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, while penthouses will offer four bedrooms.

Prices for two-bedroom homes will likely start from about $880,000 when they come up for sale.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Dyldam set to build 62-storey tower in Parramatta”.