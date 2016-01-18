Charter Hall snares Parramatta Square tower and uni

The $2 billion Parramatta Square urban regeneration project in western Sydney has entered a new phase of consolidation, with Charter Hall securing full control of a major tower and university campus at the site from Leighton Properties.

Charter Hall has secured development right for the $220.5 million 1PSQ tower, which is slated to become a new, high­rise campus and administration building for Western Sydney University at the heart of the project underpinning Parramatta’s ascent as Sydney’s second CBD.

Parramatta Square is a six­stage masterplan by Parramatta Council which will transform more than 3ha of Parramatta’s CBD into a sprawling public plaza and commercial, residential and civic hub.

The WUS tower will cater to more than 10,000 students.

Charter Hall and Leighton Properties, which is now controlled by CIMIC, are understood to have brokered the deal for 1PSQ in late December, after working jointly for more than 12 ­months as owners and developers of the building, which will be one of the first to open in the square.