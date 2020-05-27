5 dream rural and regional commercial properties

Puzzle Park is still on the market after being listed for sale late last year.

Some of Australia’s best and most memorable commercial properties are found in regional and rural areas.

So we’ve headed out of town and dived into our recent listings to find the rural and regional dream properties that have most captured the public’s attention.

Once you see them, you’ll understand why!

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN COURTHOUSE

Buy this regional courthouse and you’ll be instantly transported back in time.

The original Wellington Courthouse, which hit the market last month, was built in 1859 and today its original courtroom, magistrates and constables rooms, telegraph room and two old jail cells are preserved as if the court was operating only yesterday.

The property also has six bed and breakfast rooms, including the old ferryman’s quarters and police office, as well as an entertainment courtyard, which was the prisoner and horse exercise area.

The old horse stable is now a cafe and dining area, while the hay loft upstairs is a function room.

THE ‘PRIDE OF BALLARAT’

It has hosted author Mark Twain, members of the royal family and notable Aussies including Sir Don Bradman, Dame Nellie Melba and Sir Robert Menzies over the years, and with a facade like few others it’s no surprise that Craig’s Royal Hotel in Ballarat found a buyer earlier this year.

The property sold in February for the first time in 20 years for a sum believed to be around $13 million, with hospitality giant Black Rhino Group taking ownership of it.

Much of the gold rush-era building, built in 1853, is preserved in its original condition, and the operation has 37 boutique rooms, The Gallery restaurant, Craig’s Cafe, bars, function rooms and 45 poker machines.

The previous owners paid $1.65 million for the hotel in 1999 and restored and redeveloped it to its current condition.

OLD GEELONG POST OFFICE

Developers have been lining up for the chance to win the keys to the old Geelong Post Office, and it’s not hard to see why.

A deal to sell the beautiful, historic building is yet to be finalised, with the local council currently reviewing submissions from buyers to determine the best future use for the property.

Among the proposals were office, retail, hospitality and the arts, with a final decision expected in the coming months.

The post office has stood the test of time, having been constructed in 1890 in the Victorian town, about an hour from Melbourne.

FAMILY AMUSEMENT PARK

If you grew up in South Australia, chances are at some point you paid a visit to Puzzle Park in Murray Bridge.

And for just $1.3 million, the entire place could now be yours.

The iconic family fun park (above and top) was listed for sale late last year and remains on the market at a heavy discount on the $3.19 million the current owners paid for it in 2008.

It’ll need a bit of TLC, though, with the facility and its attractions, slides, play equipment and huts largely untouched since its closure in 2007.

YOUR OWN SPEEDWAY TRACK

Also still on the market is Adelaide’s Speedway City racetrack, which was known to attract 10,000 motorsport fans to events in its heyday.

Opened in 1979, the property is Australia’s only freehold raceway, but with the owners of 25 years now retiring, the time is right for another enthusiast to take on the property.

Agents for the 24.2ha site say there was initially significant interstate interest in the site, which is zoned for motorsports and cannot be subdivided.

The property includes the racetrack, two canteens, lounge bar and VIP lounge.