Chance to buy Adelaide’s Speedway City

Speedway enthusiast Michael Buxallen and LJ Hooker real estate agents Stan Tettis and Kofi Adih at Speedway City. Picture: Matt Loxton.

It was once Adelaide’s mecca for all things motorsport and now Speedway City could be all yours.

Originally opened in 1979, at 173 Supple Rd, Waterloo Corner, the motorsport facility was known for attracting up to 10,000 keen speedway and go-karting enthusiasts to events.

It is listed with LJ Hooker Commercial and is advertised without a price guide.

Selling agent Stan Tettis says after 23 years, the vendors hope new owners will takeover the 24.2ha site and return it to its former glory.

“The vendors bought the facility in 1996 and turned it into Speedway City, but now they’re ready to retire,” he says. “When it was running, it would have a lot of people attend and meetings every one or two weeks. “The majority of the land is a carpark and it would be completely filled.” Tettis says there have been plenty of interstate enthusiasts keen to get their hands on the now-closed racing site – the only freehold speedway in Australia.

“The land is only zoned for motorsports, you can’t subdivide it,” he says.

“I’ve been in the business 50 years and it’s one of the most unusual listings, there’s not a lot of racetracks around the place.”

The motorsport venue boasts two canteens, a lounge bar, a corporate section, grand stands and comprehensive racing facilities.

Speedway enthusiast Michael Buxallen has been involved in the industry since the early ‘70s and holds high hopes the site will be restored to its former glory. “It was definitely the place to be seen,” he said.

“On a really good night you’d have close to 10,000 people there, it was certainly a lot of fun – I would love to see it reopen.”

Expressions of interest will close on Friday, December 20 at 5pm.

