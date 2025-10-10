4 ways this city-side business park is elevating Melbourne businesses

The modern office is no longer about four walls and a desk, but rather about connection, convenience and culture. For many SMEs, that means finding a precinct that works as hard as they do.

From family-owned firms to fast-growing start-ups, small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) make up 97% of Victoria’s businesses, employing more than 1.3 million people, according to Business Victoria, driving $400 billion into the state economy.

Yet behind those numbers is a shared challenge: how to create workplaces that support growth. Hybrid work has rewritten the rules. Employees want spaces that draw them in: places that support wellbeing, foster collaboration and feel worth leaving home for.

And so, offices have to attract businesses that impress clients, and support growth without adding layers of complexity.

For many business leaders, this raises the question: how do you create a workplace that actually helps your business thrive, while keeping your staff motivated and engaged?

On Melbourne’s city fringe, one precinct has emerged as an answer.

1. Where work comes to life

Kings Business Park, owned and operated by Deague Group, has been designed around the needs of modern businesses and their people’s daily rhythms.

The precinct is strategically located in Southbank, just five minutes from Melbourne’s CBD.

It’s connected by key arterials like Kings Way and the West Gate Freeway, and a stone’s throw away from the soon-to-open ANZAC Station.

Across five low-rise buildings, it combines 35,000sqm of premium office space with 3,000sqm of landscaped gardens, creating an environment that blends professionalism with lifestyle.

Managing Director Jonathan Deague says the idea was to reimagine what a business park could be.

“When designing Kings Business Park, we knew we had to go beyond the traditional spaces that most offices offer,” he says.

“We built outdoor seating, a four-hole putting green, BBQ facilities and conversation pits, all set in central gardens. We also have Project Mood, a wellness centre complete with reformer Pilates, strength and conditioning studio and a recovery bathhouse.”

Deague says the real success isn’t just in building the facilities, but in seeing the community embrace them every day.

“It’s fantastic to walk out to the gardens and see it used by staff who occupy our offices,” he says.

“The thing is, we’ve made the whole ‘return to office’ concept attractive. Many offices have tried to get people back to the office by putting on drinks on a Friday, but the reality is many staff aren’t around on a Friday afternoon.”

In fact, Jodie Simm, COO at sports media giant, SEN, highlights that “being based at Kings Business Park has transformed the way our team works.”

“The combination of premium facilities, wellness options, and a strong sense of community creates an energy and atmosphere that our staff genuinely look forward to every day. It’s completely reshaped our return-to-office experience,” she says.

Deague notes that the precinct’s success is partly driven by the week-long program of curated events.

“We have more than 100 people attending our events on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons, whether it’s talks on leadership or workshops around SMEs, and so there’s always something interesting that’s going on,” he says.

“And the knock-on effect of that has been genuine business connections. We’ve seen tenants collaborate on projects, refer clients to each other and form partnerships that started over coffee at St Remio.”

2. A personal touch

SMEs face unique pressures. Leaders are often juggling multiple roles, and office management can easily become a drain on time and resources.

That’s why Kings Business Park was built with an end-to-end management model.

From enquiry to move-in and ongoing facilities, one dedicated team looks after everything: cleaning, maintenance, events, parking and more.

“It’s a single point of contact with a real personal touch,” Deague says.

“Businesses don’t want the hassle of chasing different providers. They want to focus on growing their business, and we’ve made it easy for them to do just that.”

This streamlined approach, combined with premium amenities, allows businesses to offer their staff and clients a polished, professional environment without the overheads of running it themselves.

3. Flexibility is a given

As the world becomes increasingly unpredictable, the business environment can shift overnight.

That’s why more organisations are seeking flexible arrangements that can adapt to their needs.

“At Kings Business Park, we allow people to come in and stay month-to-month, or take a long-term commercial tenure. We create custom-designed office spaces, along with our co-working space, Kings Club, which can provide flexible options,” Deague says.

4. The future of the office

For Melbourne’s businesses, the workplace is no longer just an overhead. It’s a strategic choice that can shape culture, performance and client confidence.

Kings Business Park offers a glimpse of what that future looks like: a city-side business park that balances professionalism with lifestyle, convenience with wellbeing, and individual business needs with a thriving community.

As Deague puts it: “The workplace should inspire people to do their best work. That’s what we’ve created here.”

