24-level tower to redefine Chatswood skyline

A national developer has unveiled new plans to construct a 24-level tower in the heart of one of Sydney’s fastest growing suburbs.

Goldfields introduced ‘The Bryson’ this week, a residential and commercial tower that, if constructed, would consist of 70-units.

The Bryson would incorporate a mixture of one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include open plan living spaces, balconies, and lush greenery.

The tower would also include penthouse and ‘skyhome’ residences that would have views over the urban sprawl of Chatswood.

A pool terrace that includes outdoor furniture, barbecue facilities, and rooftop gardens would also be included in the tower.

Prices at the Bryson range from $845,000 to $7.55m depending on the size of the apartments.

Goldfields CEO Lachlan Thompson said the tower had been designed to enhance the feel of an urban resort to attract both residents and visitors alike.

“We are very excited to mark the latest step in our strategic vision for expanding our presence in New South Wales.

“Sydney’s Lower North Shore has become one of the most sought-after places to live and work in Australia and we see this trend continuing well into the future.”

The tower will include retail offerings on the ground floor, with strata office suites on levels two and three.

The Bryson will be located 400 metres from Chatswood’s railway station and the Westfield shopping centre, in addition to being situated 8km north of Sydney’s CBD.

“Chatswood is a mecca of multifaceted appeal. The area has several quality schools, an abundance of parks and green space, seamless connection to major arterials and transport exchanges and nurtures a thriving commercial landscape which positions it as a suburb of convenience and ample future opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the ongoing evolution of the vibrant Chatswood skyline through the carefully considered design of The Bryson.”