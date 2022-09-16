2 hectare North Turramurra land holding has $10 million price hopes

The Inoue family has listed Lynesta, their long-held North Turramurra retreat for an October 8 auction with $10m price hopes through Ray White agent David Walker.

The 2ha holding, which comes with a vast Federation home, last traded in 1987 at $1.8m from the Halstead family.

The 1901 Bobbin Head Rd house was built for Francis Kirkpatrick, who arrived from Ireland in 1858, joined the NSW Civil Service, later to be the undersecretary for Finance and Trade. He died in 1921 while wife, Agnes died in 1937, a mother of seven.

Earlier this year, the Inoue family’s Point Piper apartment fetched $8.7m. It too was a time capsule given the family visited annually from Japan.

“A holding of unparalleled proportions comprising of two titles of 9815 sqm & 10190 sqm surround ‘Lynesta’,” the listing reads.

“A C1901 sprawling Federation that stands testament to the area’s history.

“A site this size is rare anywhere, but here it’s irreplaceable, backing directly onto National Park and providing an exciting context to pursue options in the future.

“Whilst future opportunity grabs attention, ‘Lynesta’ holds an abundance of charisma on its own.

“One of the area’s oldest homes, the home rests well back from the road with a generous land holding allowing for proportions of a vast scale. Although rundown in its current condition, it retains all the charm and beauty of its past with period appeal and an immense family focused floorplan.

