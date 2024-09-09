Two spaceships found at Aussie property

We may still be a long way off from being able to travel to Mars but this outback property is offering a glimpse into what living in space could be like.

Long time Coober Pedy residents Lorraine and Dieter Sternberg are looking to part ways with their multi-income home business The Opal Cave, one of the town’s oldest tourism complexes that includes an opal retail store, a three-bedroom residence and an underground guest accommodation for up to 365 people.

It’s also home to the original spaceship from the hit blockbuster Pitch Black, which introduced Vin Diesel’s character Riddick to millions of sci-fi followers.

MORE NEWS

Inside Australia’s spooky $96k mansion

Racing elite sells off major Aussie celebrity wedding venue

Famed Adelaide home with smashed door sells $300k above reserve

The spaceship was used for external shots of the crashed transporter but was later gifted to the Sternbergs who placed the prop as a landmark outside their business.

“I ended up cleaning up after the film company left and of course, they were going to destroy the spaceship and I asked them, if I transported it to town, could I have it – and they gave it to me,” Mr Sternberg said.

“So that’s how we ended up with it and we just put it on the grounds of The Opal Cave as something for people to look at and it’s certainly become quite a landmark.

“It’s probably needs a little bit of maintenance now as some of the materials used to manufacture it aren’t long lasting materials.”

The couple, who worked as location scouts for movie heavy weights in the late nineties and early 2000s are also in the possession of the Mars entry vehicle that featured in the movie Red Planet, starring Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss and Australia’s own Simon Baker.

“We ended up with some of the sets from that movie but the trouble is that they are very sensitive (to the weather), so I haven’t put them on display yet.

“The main one I’ve got was the Mars entry vehicle, a big octagonal ball that was released from the spaceship down with a parachute.

“It tumbled down cliff faces and came to rest on the ground and then the space travellers climbed out in space suits. That’s how the film started … so that was a very spectacular set.”

With the couple having relocated to Adelaide, Mr Sternberg said his extensive movie set collection would be included in the sale.

The property is on the market with Andrews Property and has a price guide of $1m.

“It can all go but it does need some work,” Mr Sternberg said.

For Lorraine Sternberg, who – along with Dieter – purchased the business off her former boss Faye Nayler in 1982, saying goodbye to a lifetime of memories will be the hardest part.

“I’m still up in arms on whether I want to sell it but I know I have to,” she said.

“When we purchased the business … it was just too small as we worked with over 800 coaches a year.

“So my husband went in with the tunnelling machine and we built a much larger shop and put in more accommodation so that we could accommodate 365 people underground with a bed.

“It’s a good complex as you can live here and go to work whenever you want to.

“We’re pretty proud of what we’ve achieved … and hope someone will continue it on as it really is an icon in this town.”