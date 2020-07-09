Work begins on major Eastland office tower

An artist’s impression of the new Eastland business tower.

The Eastland shopping precinct is a step closer to becoming Melbourne’s latest major suburban business hub, with construction kicking off on a new green office tower.

The 11-storey EastCo office tower in Ringwood will have 14,000sqm of A-grade commercial space and a 5-star energy rating and is set for completion in early 2022.

The $200 million investment follows the delivery of the $700 million Eastland retail redevelopment project in 2016 and promises to draw high-quality tenants to the region.

Among the tenants to have already signed on is Victorian Department of Transport , which will run its licensing division from the new building, housing up to 1000 staff, according to QIC Global Real Estate managing director Michael O’Brien.

“We aim to raise the bar for considered workplace design while collaborating closely with our pre- committed tenants, and we look forward to delivering a future-ready facility to the Victorian Department of Transport in EastCo,” O’Brien says.

“The redevelopment of Eastland in 2016 catalysed a building boom in Maroondah, and we are now proud to be moving forward with the creation of a thriving business hub at the centre of this burgeoning region,” O’Brien says.

“We are progressing our long-held vision for Ringwood’s commercial and civic reinvigoration, which we have cultivated with local and state government partners over several years.”

The EastCo project is following the green building trend and will boast a 5-star NABERS Energy rating,

Designed by leading Australian architecture firm Fender Katsalidis, EastCo will stand out with a striking glass façade.

This will also harness an abundance of natural light and provide 360-degree views that stretch to the Yarra Valley from the upper levels.