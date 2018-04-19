Real commercial

Wodonga’s Blazing Stump earns smouldering sum

Scott Carbines | 19 APRIL 2018
The Blazing Stump Hotel, Wodonga, has sold for $6 million.
A local investor has splashed a big sum on Wodonga’s iconic Blazing Stump Hotel. 

The renovated 1880 watering hole at 4327 Anzac Pde changed hands for $6 million through CBRE’s Scott Callow and Will Connolly.

A “high net-worth” local stumped up the firey figure for the prominent pub from vendor Wodonga Holdings Pty Ltd to diversify their property portfolio. 

The freestanding venue on 5708sqm features a main bar, sports bar with TAB facilities, gaming room, bistro with outdoor decking, commercial kitchen, two function spaces and a drive through bottle shop.

Callow says gaming hotel investments are “keenly sought” in metropolitan and “strong regional” areas.

“The Blazing Stump is a well-rounded business operation with an experienced lessee providing a secure future investment in the Wodonga township, he says.

The property is subject to a long-term lease with a commencing annual income of $406,000.

Connolly says “a significant amount of buyer interest” had come from investors “as it represented a fantastic opportunity for buyers to secure an expansive gaming hotel with a highly desirable tenant, offering an attractive return”.

This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “Blazing Stump earns hot price”.

