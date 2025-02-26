Williamstown: Buyers circling to snag this rare pub and turn it into new home

A historic Williamstown pub could be set for a dramatic transformation, with buyers eyeing the former Britannia Hotel as an opportunity to turn a piece of the suburb’s past into a unique home or business.

Jellis Craig Williamstown’s Anthony Christakakis said the property at 8 Kanowna St, Williamstown listed with a price guide of $2.75m-$2.95m is attracting strong interest from families looking to convert it into a residence, as well as investors considering a mixed-use set up.

“We’ve had strong interest from local families wanting to convert this 1910 Williamstown landmark into a home,” Mr Christakakis said.

“Others have expressed interest in leasing out the downstairs area while living upstairs, so there’s potential for a mixed-use set up.”

The downstairs area is currently vacant, while the upper level remains leased, providing buyers with immediate rental income or an opportunity for staged redevelopment.

The property’s mixed-use zoning allows buyers to explore a variety of potential uses, from a luxury home to a commercial space or boutique short-stay accommodation.

The building features nine principal rooms, two kitchens, and multiple outdoor spaces, including a ground-floor deck and two first-floor balconies.

Separate entry points and split-level living also make it an ideal candidate for dual-purpose use.

But, it’s not the first time an old Williamstown pub has sparked interest from buyers looking to breathe new life into a historic space.

In 2018, a former pub at 17 Ann St was successfully converted into a home and last sold at auction in 2023 for $2.9m.

Mr Christakakis said converted pub-to-home properties are rare in Williamstown, but when they do hit the market, they attract serious interest.

“You don’t get hundreds of buyers walking through, but the ones who do come through are genuinely interested,” he said.

“There’s definitely potential for this type of property to be used as an Airbnb investment.

“The property’s exclusivity is a major drawcard, with buyers knowing that opportunities like this don’t come around often.”

The property is open to buyers for expressions of interest.

