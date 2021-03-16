Real commercial

Why rising commercial property prices make sense despite tenancy woes

Market Insights
Nerida Conisbee | 16 MARCH 2021
The rise of the WFH lifestyle is driving an increase in office vacancy rates. Picture: Getty
The rise of the WFH lifestyle is driving an increase in office vacancy rates. Picture: Getty

Rising bond yields change investment decisions, and for commercial property this is no exception.

While a comparison of property yields to the 10-year bond rate is a popular way to decide whether commercial property is too expensive, an analysis by property company, Cushman and Wakefield, showed the sector is still some way off this point, despite some fairly major issues with tenant demand.

Property yields are calculated by the rent a property attracts divided by the property’s value (the price). Right now, the commercial sector, particularly office and retail assets, are seeing rising vacancy rates, driven by big changes to how we work and shop, which is leading to rental declines.

At the same time, cheap finance and economic recovery is leading to price rises. Rents are going down while prices are rising and as a result, yields this year will continue to fall.

Historically, property yields have frequently been below the 10-year bond rate. At first glance this seems surprising given that buying 10-year bonds is essentially risk free, whereas owning a commercial building is definitely not.

However, investors generally rely on the fact that rents will rise in line with prices, so a longer term investment decision makes sense.

Right now, yields for Sydney Prime offices are still well above the 10-year bond rate, and even though the 10-year bond rate is rising and property yields are falling, the gap is still wide enough to withstand quite a lot of movement, whether that be a sharp fall in rents or an increase in values.

Other commercial property types are also showing similar gaps.

While the biggest impact of COVID-19 on commercial property has been on tenant demand, we are continuing to see a large gap between property yields and the 10-year bond rate. For now, higher prices continue to make sense.

This article originally appeared on realestate.com.au/Insights.

Related Articles

Market Insights

Rate rises another blow to a struggling retail sector

Rate rises another blow to a struggling retail sector

Market Insights

Retail sector unlikely to pass 2021’s $13.2bn in transactions but neighbourhood centres run hot

Retail sector unlikely to pass 2021’s $13.2bn in transactions but neighbourhood centres run hot

Market Insights

Economists puzzled by lift in home scheme caps amid fears of negative equity trap

Economists puzzled by lift in home scheme caps amid fears of negative equity trap
Related Articles

Market Insights

Rate rises another blow to a struggling retail sector

Rate rises another blow to a struggling retail sector

Market Insights

Retail sector unlikely to pass 2021’s $13.2bn in transactions but neighbourhood centres run hot

Retail sector unlikely to pass 2021’s $13.2bn in transactions but neighbourhood centres run hot

Market Insights

Economists puzzled by lift in home scheme caps amid fears of negative equity trap

Economists puzzled by lift in home scheme caps amid fears of negative equity trap
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.