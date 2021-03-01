Buy
Rare chance to buy a police station – and there’s two of them
News
Real estate, art and wine: How super-rich Aussies splash their cash
While they favour luxury homes and commercial real estate, Australia’s super-rich also enjoy splashing their wealth on passion purchases like wine, cars, private flights and art.
News
Qantas selling land near Sydney Airport worth hundreds of millions
Qantas is looking to sell up to 14 hectares of mostly undeveloped land near Sydney Airport worth several hundred million dollars.
News
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley linked to $4.855m Mornington sale
The Victorian Health Minister is linked to the multimillion-dollar sale of a Main St property with a controversial former tenant.
News
Investor cashes in on saucy business behind diamond shop
An investor has picked up a property in a ‘hot little pocket’ of the coast shared by a well-known diamond wholesaler and a licenced brothel for $2.55m.
News
Crown Resorts’ property portfolio adds sparkle to takeover play
US private equity major Blackstone is one of the world’s top property investors, which provides a key insight into the motivation of its proposed swoop on Crown Resorts.
Market Insights
Why rising commercial property prices make sense despite tenancy woes
While a comparison of property yields to the 10-year bond rate is a popular way to decide whether commercial property is too expensive, an analysis shows the sector is still some way off this point.
