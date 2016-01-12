Who’ll be king of this Queensland castle?

Sunshine Castle is being offered for sale near Maroochydore in Queensland.

It’s not every day that a property with a moat, drawbridge and turrets hits the commercial market.

In fact, the sale of a Sunshine Coast tourist attraction will almost certainly be the only opportunity investors will have within their lifetime to get their hands on a bona fide castle.

The award-winning Sunshine Castle near Maroochydore has been listed for sale, giving potential buyers the chance to acquire both the castle and the tourist business that occupies it.

The castle, which was built in 1972 and overlooks the Maroochy River, about 90 minutes north of Brisbane, sits on a 4751sqm site and is both a tourist attraction and function centre that can host weddings, parties and concerts.

Ray White agents Michael Shadforth and Damien Poole have been appointed to sell the iconic property, which has a price tag understood to be in excess of $3 million.

Shadforth says there has already been considerable interest in the castle from investors with a sense of history.

“We have already had a large number of enquiries about the Bli Bli Castle from across Australia and around the world,” he says.

“This is an established business and award-winning tourist attraction and function venue which promotes history, encourages education and facilitates unique celebrations.”

Shadforth says the castle’s location and range of potential revenue streams would deliver immediate returns for the successful buyer.

“The castle is regularly booked for weddings, parties, private functions and concerts, including a partnership with the Underground Opera Company to host three shows each year,” he says.

“The site incorporates a fully licensed café and a themed gift and toy shop.”

Buyers also have the option of acquiring the adjoining manager’s and caretaker’s residence, which adds almost 3500sqm to the castle land for a total property size of 8242sqm.