Which supermarket has the happiest customers?

Competition among Australia’s supermarkets is hotter than ever.

Australia’s top supermarket for customer satisfaction has been revealed.

And the result might surprise you.

Foodland has taken the title for the third month straight, edging out German import Aldi in the happy customer stakes.

The South Australian-based retailer received a 91% satisfaction rating in Roy Morgan’s latest Supermarket Satisfaction Report, which surveys more than 11,000 supermarket shoppers annually.

Aldi came in a close second with 89%, with Coles a distant third at 85% and main rival Woolworths just behind with 84%. IGA sits in fifth position with an 80% rating.

The results, taken from May to October, paint a competitive picture of Australia’s supermarket landscape, with three different chains coming up trumps for satisfaction across different food categories.

Foodland has the highest level of satisfaction for bread, dairy and delicatessen, Aldi leads the way for fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, meat and general merchandise, while Woolworths is on top in packaged groceries and seafood.

Roy Morgan CEO Michelle Levine says the results are often a good indication of how each supermarket’s individual product areas are perceived.

“Not only is overall satisfaction an important measure of how a retailer is performing, but understanding the performance of supermarkets across a range of product areas such as ‘fresh fruits’, ‘meat’, ‘bread’, ‘general merchandise’ and others provides a deeper understanding of how different supermarkets ‘stack up’ against each other,” Levine says.

“The traditional battle with local rival Woolworths continues and with the increasingly competitive marketplace it is critical to keep track of what customers think in terms of relative satisfaction and perceptions of the major brands.”

The five major supermarket brands are set for more major competition in the coming months, with Germany’s Kaufland currently setting up shop across the country.