Which NSW commercial properties caught your eye this week?

Winmalee Village is currently leasing its new retail spaces.

From leasing opportunities at a major shopping centre to a KFC that everyone can’t get enough of, a wide range of commercial properties captured people’s attention this week.

Here are the top five most-viewed NSW properties for the week on Realcommercial.

BLUE MOUNTAINS SHOPPING CENTRE

Winmalee Village, 14-28 White Cross Road, Winmalee

Locals clearly can’t wait for the Blue Mountains’ revamped shopping centre Winmalee Village (above).

The leasing campaign to find tenants for the centre’s new and re-mixed retail spaces has seen a deluge of interest as the centre readies to return to full operation.

As the largest indoor shopping centre in the Blue Mountains, the property is anchored by a Coles supermarket and Target, and will have a further 22 specialty stores once fully-leased.

CHICKEN ON THE MENU

498 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill

Having featured in our most-viewed properties last week, the KFC at Dulwich Hill was again a big hit.

The New Canterbury Rd property, which has been leased to KFC for more than 40 years and will stay that way until at least 2029, was most-viewed NSW property and the second most-viewed property nationally on Realcommercial.

Currently returning $135,000 per annum plus GST, the fast food restaurant’s auction is rapidly closing in, with it to be put on the block on March 19.

DEVELOPER’S BEST FRIEND?

9 & 11 Beattie Street, Balmain

It might have once been a pet shop up front and a vet clinic down back, but this Balmain property looks set to become a developer’s dream.

The vacant building sits on a desirable 550sqm block in popular Balmain, ggiving developers the potential to do much more with the property, with agents suggesting it has favourable planning controls.

PRIME POSITION IN INDUSTRIAL HUB

1 Gillespie Avenue, Alexandria

When it comes to industrial property the secret is well and truly out, which explains why this significant factory and office asset at Alexandria in Sydney’s south in capturing plenty of attention.

Offering a strong tenancy to Intermain and with potential upside as the lease will soon be up for a market review, the property sits within a major South Sydney industrial hub and features a traditional high clearance standalone warehouse converted to a high-end commercial head office through an extensive tenant fitout.

The property is for sale via expressions of interest through Savills.

STANMORE TO THE FORE

255-257 Stanmore Road, Stanmore

The ‘blank canvas’ potential of this Stanmore retail property and apartment is luring potential purchasers.

Presenting as a two-level commercial building on a 441sqm block and currently configured as two retail shops and a two-bedroom apartment, the building could suit an owner-occupier seeking a shop to make their own, or an investor looking to reposition it as an asset with multiple income streams.

With a price guide of $1.5 million-plus, it will be auctioned through Belle Commercial on Tuesday, March 10.