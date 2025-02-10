What does the future hold for sprawling Hatcher’s Manor?

It is a terrific property — outstanding.

This was the description of Hatcher’s Manor by its listing agents, Harcourts Signature property representatives Alex Muller and Mark Brudenell.

There is very little like it, they said.

“We have had a good level of solid interest since the property was launched onto the market,” Mr Muller said.

“Local and interstate parties have made inquiries.”

Alongside all that the property offers, including 775sq m of floor space, the location makes it a hot property.

“Richmond has always been a big drawcard, it’s a highly sought-after area,” Mr Muller said.

“The opportunity to operate an accommodation and reception business in Richmond is appealing to a number of buyers.

“Some of the strongest interest we have received has been from locally-based buyers, people that would take the manor on as a family concern.”

Mr Muller said the owners, the Hatcher family, had operated the business for decades.

He said they built the property from the ground up, starting with the main house in 1994.

Next, they added the conference centre, then further accommodation, and cottages.

“The accommodation offering is impressive, 31 rooms with 76 beds,” he said.

“And the conference centre is ideal for big events.

“We don’t expect it will be on the market for too long.”

Depending on the inspiration and the needs of the next owner, Mr Brudenell said the future for this property could go in a number of ways.

“You could leave it exactly as is, and continue it as an accommodation business, perfectly located in one of our busiest tourist destinations,” he said.

“Or you could take it in a whole new direction. Maybe build new accommodation. Perhaps plant lavender, or build a miniature golf course in the property’s paddocks.

“There is so much potential across its 10ha. I haven’t seen anything quite like it.”

Hatcher’s Manor is nestled just moments from the heart of historic Richmond and only 20 minutes’ drive from the Hobart CBD or the Hobart Airport.

This impressive estate currently operates as a blend of short-term stays along with some longer-term rentals.

The function area includes a fully-equipped commercial kitchen, a bar, and the large main function hall.

There are smaller spaces available for more intimate events.

Hatcher’s Manor offers stunning views of the Coal River Valley, where rolling hills and vineyards stretch as far as the eye can see.

No.73 Prossers Rd, Richmond is for sale by expressions of interest over $4.5m with Harcourts Signature.