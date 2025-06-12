Bunnings rolls out surprise new item for EV drivers

Bunnings Warehouse is making a bold move to support the growing number of Aussie EV owners.

The hardware giant is introducing electric vehicle chargers in the car parks of selected stores, offering customers the convenience of recharging their vehicles while they shop for their home improvement needs.

Currently, Bunnings has installed chargers at 14 locations across New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia, as well as in New Zealand.

With plans to equip two more stores in the coming weeks, Bunnings is strategically targeting areas with the highest demand for EV charging.

The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its customers and supporting sustainable practices.

Sarah Aubrey, a Sydney resident and social media influencer focused on electric vehicles, recently discovered a 120kW charger at Bunnings’ Alexandria store.

Her excitement was palpable as she shared her find with her followers on Instagram.

“You’re at Bunnings, you’re spending some time here, 120 kilowatts, that is very fast,” she said.

“So you’ll be good to go. I am so stoked about that, that is awesome.”

Rod Caust, Bunnings Director of Stores, explained the motivation behind the rollout.

“As electric vehicles become more common in Australia and New Zealand, we’re installing EV charging stations in some of our store car parks so our customers with EVs can charge up while they shop,” he said.

The initiative is part of Bunnings’ broader strategy to meet the changing needs of its customers and support the transition to more sustainable transport options.

The chargers available at Bunnings include a mix of 22kW, 50kW, and the high-speed 120kW models, catering to a variety of EV charging needs.

Customers can easily check the availability of chargers at their local store using their preferred EV charging station app, with clear signage and instructions provided on-site.

In addition to the charging stations, Bunnings is expanding its range of EV-related products. Last year, the retailer began stocking Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries, and it continues to introduce new EV chargers and accessories across selected stores.