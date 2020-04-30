West Melbourne’s Sands & McDougall building to survive after $38m sale

Horse racing identity and developer Aziz “Ozzie” Kheir is a step closer to an almost $60 million trifecta after a $38.5 million West Melbourne sale.

The big ticket sale has put a syndicate headed by the hotelier more than $10 million ahead in less than five years.

Alongside developer Frank Palazzo and commercial builder Phil Mehrten, Kheir bought 355 Spencer St for $27.2 million as part of a three-property $38.8 million package in mid 2015.

Kheir and the other owners had approval to develop a mixed-use precinct and hotel at the three-property site, but abandoned the plans in December.

Built in the 1800s the landmark 355 Spencer St property was originally the home to publishing and lithography firm Sands & McDougall, which produced everything from books to maps and tram tickets for more than 100 years until the business closed in 1994.