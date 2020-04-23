‘Ozzie’ Kheir kicks off string of deals with $9.5m West Melbourne sale

Developer, hotelier and horseracing identity Aziz “Ozzie” Kheir has sold off a West Melbourne investment property for $9.5 million.

And he’s got deals in the works worth another $50 million for neighbouring sites.

Kheir heads development firm Resimax, which obtained development approval for plans covering the 102-108 Jeffcot St property and two neighbouring addresses last year.

But the decision to sell netted him a $3.5 million windfall just from the first property to sell from the trio, having bought it four years ago for $6 million.

Last year Kheir became the first person to own horses that had won both the Melbourne Cup and The Everest racing events. He part-owns Protectionist, which won the Melbourne Cup in 2014, and Yes Yes Yes, which won The Everest in Sydney last year.

He was also attached to reality TV show Clubland, which featured Brynne Gordon (formerly Edelsten) in 2016. A local investor bought the Jeffcot St property that was until recently home to the Menzies Science Institute. It is understood the remaining sites are being negotiated with other buyers, with deals expected to be brokered around the $10 million and $40 million mark in the coming weeks.