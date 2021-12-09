WA home to the nation’s first robotics and automation precinct

(From left to right) Chironix Founding CEO Daniel Milford, DevelopmentWA CEO Frank Marra and Minister for Lands Tony Buti. Picture: DevelopmentWA

Western Australia is paving the way to become a global player in robotic systems testing and research with construction of a major hub in the works.

Construction of Australia’s first automation and robotics testing precinct is underway in Perth’s north, with the 51-hectare site set to become one of the largest facilities of its kind worldwide.

The Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct in Neerabup – located about 40km north of the CBD – will be a major hub for testing and research into robotic systems, remote operation and automation.

Frank Marra, DevelopmentWA chief executive, said the facility will provide the WA industrial sector with a highly technical and innovative environment that will be open to multiple sectors regardless of the organisation’s size.

“Where previously the cost to build their own test environment [e.g. a mine] would have been prohibitive, this will now be within reach of tier 2/3 miners as well as all other sectors. All on Perth’s doorstep,” he said.

“For industries like robotics, automation, defence and space development, the facility allows access to terrestrial test beds for testing, data collation and analysis and remote operations.”

Industries such as defence, mining and resources, oil and gas, space, agriculture and construction are expected to use the precinct.

Mr Marra said the AARP was rare as it provided an open, collaborative test environment for many sectors to test automation and robotics equipment.

“The precinct is designed to encourage collaboration and to connect industry with government, research and education sectors to help develop and diversify the Western Australian economy,” he said.

“The precinct will also focus on building a virtual presence in which data generated from physical testing within the precinct can be made available for further analysis and virtual testing in the digital world regardless of where the member is based.”

Construction of a dedicated entry road and services to the site will be complete by early 2022, with the first three test beds set for completion by January.

A collaborative space, or common user facility building, will be operational by early 2023.

Debut testing on site

Perth-based robotic integration and software firm Chironix was the inaugural operator on site, using the facility to test and demonstrate an automated vehicle.

Chironix founding chief executive Daniel Milford said the precinct would provide his company with a next level opportunity to test a whole range of robots and systems at a designated setting.

Previously, Chironix used Australian government defence sites, or crown land, Mr Milford said.

“As a software engineering company of complex robotics systems, it’s incredibly important that we can test our software that moves physical robots up to a tonne and half, in a very safe and reliable manner where we can control the environment,” he said.

Looking to the future

To accommodate future growth, the AARP has the potential to expand to 90 hectares and land within the precinct will not be subdivided and will remain a long-term common user facility asset for the state.

The precinct is surrounded by DevelopmentWA’s Meridian Park industrial estate, which will allow businesses wanting to service businesses within the facility or integrate closely with the AARP to buy and develop land.

Mr Milford said the precinct will provide WA’s industrial sector with a highly technical and innovative environment.

“I think it provides a credible pillar for development into the future,” he said.

“I would say without it, the ability to generate a robotics industry or an autonomy industry in credible terms would be challenging.”

The precinct will pave the way for WA to remain competitive globally, Mr Milford said.

“We need to really focus on export and global opportunities because that’s where wealth generation will occur – [we need to] work together and a collaborative testing park can provide that.”