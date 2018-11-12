Vision revealed for Victoria Police HQ

An artist’s impression of the Zone Q development to be built at the Victoria Police site in Melbourne.

A major 14-storey office complex lies in the future for the Victoria Police headquarters in Melbourne’s CBD when the police vacate the building in 2020.

Developer Zone Q has revealed its plans for the Flinders St site, with the property to be centred around an A-grade, “campus-style” office precinct.

While much of the current facade and existing building will be retained, overall a huge 26,000sqm of leasable space will be created, with businesses able to secure floorplates ranging in size from 650sqm to 3500sqm.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Victoria Police will tenant the site’s current building until July 2020, after which construction will commence on the new precinct, which is expected to have an end value of $280 million.

Zone Q Acquisitions and Sales manager, Daniel Crotty, says the Flinders St site’s location will underpin demand from future tenants.