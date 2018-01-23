Real commercial

Virgin to open a departure lounge on the beach

Adrian Ballantyne | 23 JANUARY 2018
Virgin’s Departure Beach will allow travellers to wait for their flight in style.
There are few places most people would rather be less than in an airport departure lounge.

Hours spent sitting around, waiting for flights in sometimes uncomfortable surrounds is no way to spend a part of your holiday or business trip.

But Virgin has flipped the concept on its head by creating the world’s first “Departure Beach” – a departure lounge on a beach in Barbados.

Opening in the middle of this year, the Departure Beach allows UK travellers to spend those waiting hours lying on a sun bed, enjoying one last dip in Barbados’ waters or partaking in food and drinks, which is all included in the $12.50 price of entry for adults, and around $9 for kids.

Departure Beach Barbados Virgin

Food, drink and airport transfers are included in the $12.50 price of entry. Pictures: Virgin.

The beach – Brownes Beach in Carlisle – Bay is about 25 minutes west of Barbados’ international airport, but Virgin says it will collect you from your hotel and allow you to check-in for your flight while still on the beach, so you can walk straight onto the plane once your flight time arrives.

You’ll even have your bags whisked away while you’re at the beach, so there’ll be no queueing at bag drop areas at the airport.

According to Virgin’s promotional material, Departure Beach users will have Wi-Fi access while they sit on the sand, there’ll be showers, lockers and change room facilities, while kids can enjoy their own area upstairs, complete with video games consoles.

