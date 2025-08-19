Viral chicken chain Flappy’s announces Melb expansion plans

A cult Louisiana-style fried chicken restaurant with food that entices customers to fly in from overseas to taste is coming to Melbourne.

The family-run Flappy’s Fried Chicken, currently based in Penrith and at the Westfield shopping mall in Sydney, is also planning to expand its reach in NSW’s capital.

In December 2023, the eatery posted a social media video showing a cup of Flappy’s sauce, which closely resembles the dipping sauce served by the popular US fast food chain Raising Cane.

The video went viral with Flappy’s amassing more than 4 million TikTok views that month alone.

Flappy’s owner Yuan Casaje said this resulted in lines stretching out the door and into the carpark the next day.

“It was honestly unbelievable,” Mr Casaje said.

“We even had people driving three or four hours just to come and try Flappy’s.”

Nowadays, the venue still attracts visitors from interstate and even other countries, especially at Westfield.

“It’s a prime spot for tourists and we’ve had people tell us they’ve flown in from overseas just to try Flappy’s, which is pretty incredible,” Mr Casaje said.

The inspiration behind Flappy’s was a US holiday where Mr Casaje and his family visited a small restaurant serving “the most incredible fried chicken we’d ever had”.

“In the US, especially in Louisiana, fried chicken is more than just the main dish — it’s about the whole plate,” Mr Casaje said.

“You get sides like red beans and rice, Cajun fries, cornbread, collard greens, mac and cheese with a Southern twist, and even things like jambalaya or dirty rice.”

Then there’s the mix of spices such as paprika, cayenne, garlic and thyme, while the chicken is often marinated overnight, not just coated and fried.

When they returned to Australia, the family realised although fried chicken was popular across the nation, Louisiana-style fried chicken had yet to make it big here.

“Back home in Australia, we all love KFC and other fast food, but the fried chicken scene here has been pretty one-note,” Mr Casaje said.

With a strong background in hospitality, they made it their mission to change that.

Before opening Flappy’s, the family had already established the Filipino-meets-classic burger eatery Burger Point, which has four Sydney restaurants, and Sir Manong, a modern take on traditional Filipino at the Eastern Creek Quarter shopping centre, also in Sydney.

Mr Casaje said the first Flappy’s iteration opened at Eastern Creek as a testing ground to see how the concept would take off.

“It was a small shop, humble beginnings, but it was where the entire idea of Flappy’s was born,” he said.

“We were one of, if not the first, to introduce this bold, soulful Southern-style fried chicken to Australia, well before it became the trend it is now.”

In 2023, after making the “tough call” to close in Eastern Creek, they refined the menu, reopened in Penrith and have not looked back since.

“It’s been incredible to see how it’s grown and how Aussies have embraced it,” Mr Casaje said.

“From that tiny shop in Eastern Creek to what Flappy’s is today, it’s been a wild and rewarding journey.”

His father, mother and siblings are all involved in running Flappy’s.

“What really sets Flappy’s apart is that we’re bringing something fresh and authentic to the Australian food scene — real Louisiana-style fried chicken with all the bold spices, juicy chicken and classic Creole sides you won’t find anywhere else here,” he said.

“Most Aussie fried chicken spots focus on the usual flavours, but we’re offering a whole different experience — something with deep roots and real soul.”

Flappy’s is planning to open eight new locations across Australia in the future with their first Victorian outlet to be at the Mambourin Marketplace in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Flappy’s will be one of several outlets at the $60m retail hub slated to open in September 2025.

The marketplace, a Frasers Property Australia project, is set to include other food offerings like Burger Point, Naturals Street Kitchen, François, Smokin’ Joes Pizza & Pasta and Sushi Hub.

Flappy’s other confirmed new locations are Melbourne Central in the city’s CBD,

Westfield Miranda in Sydney’s south and World Square in central Sydney.

Some of the new venues are on track to open next year.

When asked if he hopes Flappy’s will become as big as brands like such as Grill’d, Nando’s, KFC or McDonald’s in the future, Mr Casaje is optimistic.

“We’ve got nearly 20 new locations planned between now and the end of next year, so it’s a really exciting time for us,” he said.

“We want Flappy’s to be everywhere, so people across Australia can experience what we have to offer.”

