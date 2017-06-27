Real commercial

VIDEO: Changi Airport to feature stunning theme parks

Inspiration & Style
Adrian Ballantyne | 27 JUNE 2017
Jewel Changi Airport will feature a lush garden and forest setting.
A stunning redevelopment at Sinagapore’s Changi Airport has been unveiled, with the $1.7 billion upgrade to feature incredible parks and attractions.

The Jewel Changi Airport development will be home to Canopy Park – a 14,000sqm space that includes ‘Sky Nets’ – a walkable series of nets suspended 25m above the ground.

A pair of mazes will also feature, while a ‘Discovery Slides’ attraction will allow children to slip down one of four slides, through a garden setting.

Meanwhile, a 40m-high ‘rain vortex’ will be the centrepiece of the entire complex.

See Canopy Park in the video below.

In addition to the main attractions, designers have dedicated about 22,000sqm of space to landscaping and greenery, which Jewel Changi Airport CEO Hung Jean says forms part of the airport’s plan to become a destination in itself.

“Canopy Park is designed with this objective in mind, and we want to create a place that will attract visitors from all over the world,” she says.

“Changi Airport also holds a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans, and we believe that the unique offerings at Jewel will offer them added reason to revel in the Changi Airport experience and join us in hosting the world.”

