VIC Top 5: Potential operators eye Daylesford Hotel

With Melbourne still in lockdown, city dwellers may be plotting their country escape, with a popular regional pub catching the eye of operators.

The Daylesford Hotel in Victoria’s popular spa and holiday region was the most-viewed commercial property in the state over the past week, with the venues leasehold currently on the market for $650,000.

Having recently been given a facelift, the property retains its historic bar, with the new operator to take stewardship of the food and beverage areas, private function room, beer garden, seven accommodation rooms and a one-bedroom apartment.

Here are the other commercial properties claiming their share of attention in Victoria.

WORK DOWNSTAIRS, LIVE IN BEACHSIDE LUXURY UPSTAIRS

107 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Residential buyers are expected to compete with commercial investors for the keys to this lavish St Kilda property, which sits just metres from the beach in the popular bayside suburb.

Downstairs at the five-level mixed-use building is a ground floor commercial/retail space, but it’s upstairs that is grabbing much of the attention, with a three-level, three bedroom penthouse with a four-car garage, pool and rooftop terrace.

Each space is individually strata-titled, while agents say the entire property is adaptable to a commercial operation.

Panoramic views of the city skyline and Port Phillip Bay are a bonus.

PRESTIGIOUS COUNTRY ESTATE

LARUNDEL, 183 Orrells Road, Cargerie

A slice of 1800s Victorian history remains up for grabs, with the renowned ‘Larundel’ property still on the market.

Renewed interest in the country estate has seen it jump back into the state’s top five properties, after it first appeared online in April.

The farm, just 90 minutes from Melbourne, has stories to tell, headlined by a landmark bluestone mansion built by the Austin family more than 150 years ago. The prestigious property at Cargerie includes 942ha of farmland surrounding the 840sqm homestead and 2ha of private and formal landscaped gardens, tennis court, lawns and croquet pitch, along with a helipad, hanger, refuelling facility and airstrip.

The site, available on a walk-in, walk-out basis, also includes guest accommodation at adjacent self-contained residence The Stables, while another two residences are also located elsewhere on the farm.

FLAGSHIP CBD BUILDING

266-270 Queen Street, Melbourne

Investors can move right into this three-level Melbourne CBD building, but it’s the property’s future potential that could win the day amongst buyers.

Offered with vacant possession, the Queen St office block could be an immediate corporate headquarters, but agents say it presents major development/land bank opportunities for developers.

The landholding offers 455sqm and 12.9 metres of frontage to Queen St, which the office building has 767sqm of floor space and parking for eight cars.

MEDICAL CLINIC READY FOR NEXT OPERATOR

826 Doncaster Road, Doncaster

Medical professionals seeking a new premises in a high-growth area will be looking hard at this Doncaster property.

The freehold at the high exposure medical practice is being sold with vacant possession, giving a new operator the chance to move in and begin serving their community immediately.

Located on a 675sqm block, the property includes a large reception area and three medical consulting rooms, as well as parking for nine cars at the rear.