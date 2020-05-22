VIC Top 5: Chance to buy renowned South Melbourne watering hole

A popular and historic South Melbourne pub is on the market as Melburnians count down the minutes until they can head out for a beer.

Leased last year after a major makeover, the 150-year-old Wayside Inn is up for sale, offering a prominent corner site on one of the city’s busiest roads, and has quickly raced into the top five most-viewed Victorian properties on Realcommercial.

Blessed with a rare 5am liquor licence, the pub is popular for its many and varied indoor and outdoor bar areas, while investors will be eyeing it for its redevelopment potential.

It will be sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 12.

But it wasn’t the only famous hospitality venue to make waves this week. Here are the other commercial properties to feature in the top five.

BUYERS QUEUE UP FOR REVOLVER NIGHTCLUB BUILDING

229 Chapel St and 24 Macquarie St, Prahran

Potential investors and current and former patrons can’t get enough of Melbourne’s renowned Revolver nightclub, which was the most-viewed property nationally on Realcommercial.

The owners are seeking offers of more than $20 million for the iconic nightlife venue, which also includes Colonel Tan’s Thai restaurant and co-working space Revolver Lane on the ground floor.

While much of the interest is undoubtedly from current and former patrons, the four-level building is being promoted for its enormous potential as an investment, with multiple development and conversion options including a boutique hotel, high end residential redevelopment, hospitality, food and beverage or commercial office space.

Revolver’s operators have a long lease in place and reportedly plan to remain in the building.

MOVE IN OR DEVELOP IN PRAHRAN

39-41 Mount Street, Prahran

Looks can be deceiving, and while this Prahran office doesn’t give much away externally, inside it’s a modern, open plan office that’s already attracting interest.

But it’s the prospect of developing the property in one of Melbourne’s most popular inner city locations that may win the day.

Offered for sale for the first time in 45 years, the 486sqm site comes with vacant possession, giving the ability to immediately begin redevelopment plans, or occupy or lease the 822sqm workspaces.

COUNTRY PUB STILL A HIT

The Club Hotel, Kaniva

It’s another week in the top five for little country pub the Club Hotel at Kaniva.

While second in Victoria, the regional watering hole was the third most-viewed commercial property nationally, two weeks after it reached number one amid a deluge of interest after an appearance on lifestyle TV show Selling Houses Australia.

Despite the interest, the Club Hotel remains on the market with a $430,000 price tag, which includes both the pub and the business.

OFFICE OR FUTURE HOME?

19 Lincoln Street, Richmond

Strong interest continues for a Richmond factory space with a stunning internal fitout.

Available for sale or lease, the property is currently setup as a contemporary office or warehouse, but is zoned for mixed use and can therefore be repurposed as a residential address.

Its 392sqm parcel of land also lends it to a potential multi-storey redevelopment, subject to council approval.

An expressions of interest campaign closes on June 30.