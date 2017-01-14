Valentine’s Day windows we love
It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. Or, in the case of these shops, love is most certainly in the window.
Here are some of the beautiful Valentine’s Day displays currently gracing retail windows around the world.
Tiffany & Co., New York
There might be no love lost amongst shoppers who have to contend with the overbearing security outside Tiffany & Co.’s New York flagship store, with the outlet still affected by the police presence at Trump Tower, but it’s a different story inside, where it’s all about love.
Two dinosaur skeletons exchanging gifts form the centrepiece of the famous store’s window display, which sets the standard for Valentine’s Day displays the world over.
We're celebrating love, and our window displays are a valentine to every beautiful moment. Stop by our New York City flagship store on Fifth Avenue to discover enchanting scenes set in our very own city, and click our profile image for an exclusive look behind the scenes.
Kate’s Kitchen, Ireland
Little Irish grocer Kate’s Kitchen in Sligo put together a simple yet stunningly effective display just in time for the big day.
Laduree bakery, Rome
If you want to celebrate Valentines Day with a trip to luxury French bakery Laduree in Rome, your choices are macaroons … and macaroons.
And you’d better like pink, too, though you can’t deny its mouth-watering appeal, though.
Floral Expressions, Wisconsin
Chilly Wisconsin isn’t a place you’d normally associate with floral beauty during February, but local florist Floral Expressions produced a truly stunning display in the lead-up to Valentines Day.
Seven Hairdressing, UK
It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without roses, and Carshalton hairdresser Seven Hairdressing had more than their share of red blooms in a heart-shaped display put together by Boutique Blooms.
Feeling the love down @seven_hairdressing this morning, our Valentines window display is up. You can't go wrong with a few roses
Freed of London, London
No prizes for guessing what this shop sells.
Dance footwear and apparel store Freed of London made brilliant use of it’s wares with this Valentine’s-themed arrangement of ballet flats.
Because it's February. And because I'm seeing @matthewbourne13 's @mbnewadventures 'The Red Shoes' in a couple of weeks – here's a heart made up of red ballet shoes in the window of @freedoflondon . With reflections (unfortunately)…