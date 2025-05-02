‘Unrivalled’: Massive inner-city mixed-use site comes up for sale

One of the largest inner-city sites to hit the market this year could redefine an entire suburb with hundreds of new restaurants, homes and businesses – and a development fast-track in place.

The 9,032sq m property just 2km from the Brisbane CBD, is in the Woolloongabba Priority Development Area where applications are fast-tracked to boost urban regeneration and take advantage of billions of dollars worth of new infrastructure going into the future Olympic host city.

Called Station Square, the massive site is made up of 18 lots, fronting some of Woolloongabba’s most well-known streets including Stanley, Reid and Hubert – with a variety of options for the next owner including multi-unit dwellings (build to sell or build to rent), purpose-built student accommodation, hotel or serviced apartments, commercial office space and retail offerings, according to agents Colliers who are handling the sale.

Colliers managing director of capital markets and investment services Matthew Meynell said “this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a substantial landholding in one of Brisbane’s most dynamic precincts”.

“With unrivalled connectivity to the Brisbane CBD and flexible development potential, ‘Station Square’ is set to be a landmark project.”

The site has been put up for sale via an international expressions of interest campaign closing 3pm (AEST) Wednesday June 4 2025, and comes as demand across Brisbane continues to surge, with overall dwelling prices hitting a record $882,000 this week.

Colliers director residential development sites, Troy Linnane said “given the ongoing transformation of Woolloongabba due to significant transport infrastructure investment and Brisbane Live Arena, the demand for residential, commercial and hospitality offerings in this precinct is set to skyrocket, positioning this site as a prime investment”.

Colliers head of hotels Karen Wales agrees the site will generate strong interest given the situation on the ground: “with Brisbane’s record-low vacancy rates and sustained demand for residential and hotel accommodation, this opportunity is expected to attract significant local and international interest”.

The area is set to benefit from major infrastructure projects like Cross River Rail, Brisbane Metro, and the privately funded Brisbane Live Arena ahead of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“All these transformative developments are positioned directly opposite the property,” according to Colliers, giving it unmatched connectivity to Brisbane CBD – a direct three minute journey.

