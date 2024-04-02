realcommercial.com.au logo

Uniting Church lists North Shore land with development potential

Taylor Troeth
First published 02 April 2024, 12:33pm

The heritage listed Uniting Church sits on a 2,690 square metre site on Sydney’s North Shore.

A rare corner site on Sydney’s North Shore with a heritage listed church has hit the market offering varied development opportunities.

The Uniting Church has listed the unique Pymble site with Colliers, offering a blend of historical charm and modern development potential.

The 2,690 square metre site includes a heritage-listed sandstone church dating back to circa 1879 as well as a paved car park and surrounding grass area.

Located at 55a Mona Vale Road, Colliers said the site could be suitable for a vast variety of uses, subject to council approval.

Large Pymble Uniting Church site is offered to the market for development opportunities.

The property is being sold by the Colliers team of Tom Appleby, Samantha Carroll, Joseph Lin and Guillaume Volz.

“The versatility of this site speaks volumes, we expect the campaign will attract the attention of a diverse pool of buyers across various sectors eager to capitalise on the opportunity to repurpose the existing structures,” Mr Appleby said.

With an R2 Low Density Residential zoning and the potential for zoning uplift under the recent low and mid-rise housing reform, the property could benefit from Government initiatives, according to Colliers.

Pymble Uniting Church.

The reform is set to permit dual occupancies in low density residential zones across NSW and facilitate the construction of terraces, townhouses, and two-storey apartment blocks near transport hubs and town centres in the Greater Sydney region.

“As the government pushes forward with initiatives like Transport Oriented Development (TOD) to facilitate higher density living, we anticipate a surge in transaction activity this year, paving the way for increased housing opportunities,” Ms Carroll said.

Pymble’s median price for houses is $3.69m and for apartments is $1.0525m, according to PropTrack data.

The property is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign closing on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 3pm.

