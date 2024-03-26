Ultra premium’ $150m Bondi Beach homes revealed

Plans for a rare $51m Bondi Beach site have now been revealed.

The development approval plan for the 2,051 square metre lot located at 20-22 Sandridge St and 21 Wilga St have now been lodged to Waverly Council.

The boutique Bondi project by Central Element will be designed by MHNDU architects and will consist of seven three-bedroom “ultra luxury” residences.

The sloped site has direct access to the iconic Bondi to Coogee coastal walk and will include two houses and five apartments at the total value of $150m.

Each residence will have views over Bondi Beach to Ben Buckler Headland, with the two houses sitting at the top of the site, fronting Sandridge St, while the additional five apartments will be positioned towards the coast.

The project will also include close to 500 sqm of communal space with extensive landscaping by Dangar Barin Smith.

The luxury apartments will be steeped as the site descends towards the coastline, with access via Wilga St.

The two semi-detached houses will occupy two storeys, with a basement carpark accessed through a shared driveway with turntable parking system.

The design of the houses plans to have the three bedrooms and a study on the ground floor, with an expansive open plan internal living, kitchen and dining space with two balconies on the top floor, intentionally positioned to make the most of the water views.

Each house will also boast a ground floor terrace with private plunge pool and outdoor entertaining space.

The four-storey apartment building will house five three-bedroom apartments, with basement parking, each floor boasting 20 metre east facing frontages enjoying panoramic ocean views. The ground level will have two apartments, each with a private pool on its rear facing terrace. The next three levels will include whole-floor apartments with an extra study and expansive terraces with a spa.

Boasting stunning views, the top floor has 217 sqm of internal space, a home office that can be used as a second living room and two additional west facing terraces.

Nathan Chivas, managing director of Central Element, said after seeing the appetite for high-end unique sites on Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs coastline with their Coogee projects, they wanted to make the most of the new Bondi site.

“The Bondi Beach market is one of the most exciting in Australia, and with this ultra-premium boutique project we will be curating residences that will stand apart from all the rest,” he said.

“The location of this unique parcel of land, on the headland between Bondi and Tamarama with unparalleled vistas, further adds to its elevated level of luxury.”

Bondi Beach has a median house price of $4.042m and apartment median of $1.405m, according to PropTrack data.

