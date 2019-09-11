Two new Lego stores announced for Queensland

Queensland is set to receive two new Lego stores this year, with the toy brand continuing to expand its network across Australia.

Just days after announcing it would open its first Victorian ‘certified’ store at Westfield Doncaster, Lego’s Australian distributor has revealed plans to open a pair of its popular outlets in the sunshine state.

The new locations will be at Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast and Chermside shopping centre in Brisbane.

According to Inside Retail, the stores will measure 188sqm and 236sqm respectively and will have many of the custom-built design features from the chain’s Sydney store, including brick-built mosaics and 3D models of local icons.

Investment firm and distributor Alceon Group’s CEO Richard Facioni says

“We are confident that brick fans of all ages will enjoy these new world class retail experiences, with signature features that are a tribute to creativity and innovation,” Facioni says.

“Our two landmark Lego certified stores in Queensland will attract both local and international visitors as we unveil fun and inspiring retail environments that showcase the creative potential of the world famous Lego brick,”

Alceon recently announced plans to open more stores in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland this year, with others to follow in South Australia and Western Australia in 2020.

Auckland’s Newmarket shopping centre will also receive a store this year.