LEGO to build first Victorian store at Doncaster

Victoria is set to land its first official LEGO store.

The brick-building toy brand will open one of its popular ‘certified stores’ at Westfield Doncaster, in a coup for local kids and enthusiasts.

While LEGO has already opened a store in New South Wales and announced more openings in Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand in 2019 and 2020, the company had so far been quiet on any plans for Victoria.

In an announcement this week, it was revealed Melbourne’s new LEGO Certified Store will open in late 2019 as a custom-built, interactive retail space with 3D brick models and mosaics inspired by local icons.

Lego’s local rights holder Alceon Group’s executive director Richard Facioni says plans are also in motion for LEGO stores in the Victorian capital.

“Victoria is home to one of the country’s largest LEGO fan communities and, as a result, a strategic priority for our growth,” Facioni says.

“We look forward to unveiling a truly world-class retail experience at Westfield Doncaster, as the first of a number of LEGO Certified Stores planned for Melbourne.”

“We’ve worked closely with The LEGO Group to create a retail experience that showcases the creativity, innovation and enduring appeal of the LEGO brand. We are delighted in the market response to date.”