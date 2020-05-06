TV appearance pushes country pub to number one

The Club Hotel at Kaniva in Victoria was given a major makeover.

An appearance on Selling Houses Australia did more than just give a quirky pub in regional Victoria a new lease on life.

The interest generated by the reality TV episode saw the The Club Hotel at Kaniva become one of the most viewed commercial properties of 2020 within a matter of days.

The property near the Victorian-South Australian border is being sold as a freehold going concern, with the owners hoping to sell the property and the business after a remarkable revamp that included renovated main bar and dining areas, a refreshed facade and a stunning new beer garden.

The pub and its bustling highway business could be yours for only $435,000.

The Club Hotel’s performance marks a continued comeback for hotel and leisure assets on the commercial property market, with a large number featuring among the top 10 most-viewed properties in each state on Realcommercial.

These are the properties that led the way in your state over the past week.

NSW – INTEREST CONTINUES IN CHIPPENDALE BAR

49-51 Goold Street, Chippendale

It was another week at the top of NSW’s property rankings for Chippendale’s Saga Bar, which remains on the market amid heavy interest in the hidden city establishment.

The property has a $5.9 million price guide, which will also secure the purchaser a two-bedroom apartment above the property, in addition to the 164sqm site, which has development potential.

Chippendale is hot amongst commercial property buyers, with the second most viewed property of the week an office and potential development site on Queen St.

SA – HISTORIC BANK BUILDING

45 Ocean Street, Victor Harbor

Not only is this near century-old building at picturesque Victor Harbor on the market, it’s also vacant, offering buyers the chance to move in, secure a tenant or reposition their new asset.

The stunning corner property, built in 1928 and spanning two storeys on a 521sqm site is being touted as a versatile asset with the potential to be tailored towards retail, tourism, hospitality or other commercial uses.

Offering 728sqm of floorspace, it’s also available to lease.

QLD – LEASES UP FOR GRABS AT UPCOMING SHOPPING CENTRE

Woolworths Dakabin, 1 Alma Road, Dakabin

The strong trend towards retail leases in new shopping precincts continues, with a local Queensland retail hub attraction enormous attention as it nears its completion date.

After a soon-to-be-completed shopping centre at North Ryde in Sydney occupied top position in NSW for a number of weeks, the Woolworths-anchored shopping centre at Dakabin, north of Brisbane is readying to open its doors by offering up leases for 15 surrounding specialty stores.

Leasing agents say they are seeking “a broad mix of retail, dining, medical and service-based stores that complement the retail mix” and sit alongside the 3300sqm full line supermarket.

TAS – OLD TENNIS COURTS READY TO GO

73a New Town Road, New Town

The ball’s in your court at the old New Town Catholic Tennis Club in Hobart, which is on the market and ripe for development.

The 1872sqm site, which includes the club’s two disused courts, small club rooms and an access lane, is attracting keen interest as the number of prime development sites in Hobart dwindles.

Zoned ‘inner residential’ and just five minutes from the Hobart CBD, the property has dual frontage and is considered ideal for the construction of townhouses.

It is for sale through expressions of interest.

WA –

99 Erindale Road, Balcatta

Industrial assets are all the rage in the Western Australian market, with five of the top 10 properties of the past week all sitting within the industrial/warehouse category.

And leading the bench is this retail showroom and warehouse at Balcatta, leased to Odin Tiles and Coverings.

Offered with a brand new three-year lease to the long-term tenant, plus options to 2039, the 1248sqm property returns $162,800 per annum plus GST, and comes with a $2.55 million price tag.

NT – SECOND WEEK ON TOP FOR OFFICE SUITE

Suite 1, 25 Parap Road, Parap

The chance to grab a 7.7% investment yield continues to draw investors in to a large office suite in Darwin, which sits atop the Northern Territory’s most-viewed property list for the second week running, attracting almost triple the number of views of any other listing.

With a longstanding tenant, a five-year lease with two five-year options, an annual income of $170,000 and a price tag of $2.2 million, the property represents a strong opportunity in a major office complex.

Included in the deal is 588sqm of space, which includes six car spaces, on the most prominent corner in Parap, north of the Darwin CBD.

ACT – RENT GUARANTEE A BOON FOR SMALL CANBERRA OFFICE

103/50 Eastlake Parade, Kingston

As buyers look for safe investment options in the current financial climate, a tiny Canberra office suite is appealing to many.

The 120sqm office at Kingston, leased to a local legal firm is being offered with a 12-month rent guarantee in order to “secure income and reduce risk”, according to its Realcommercial listing, which was the most viewed across the ACT last week.

The property is leased for $69,000 net per annum on a new five-year agreement and includes 3.5% annual rent increases and three car spaces, which are each leased for $3000 plus GST per annum.

Meanwhile, Fyshwick dominated the remainder of the ACT’s property listings, with five of the top 10 most viewed properties sitting within the traditional industrial heartland.