Tree change beckons at Sunshine Coast resort

Maleny Views Cottage Resort and Conference Centre is up for sale.

A picturesque Sunshine Coast hinterland resort that caters for an ever-expanding bed and breakfast, small conference and boutique wedding market and boasts impressive coastal views has been placed on the market.

The 4.5-star Maleny Views Cottage Resort and Conference Centre, located in Maleny, a small, scenic town 90km north of Brisbane on the Blackall Range, is offered as an investment opportunity, with the existing managers committed to a long-term lease agreement.

Located at 1 Panorama Place, Maleny, the resort is situated near both Maleny and Montville, which have developed a strong tourism market, with visitors drawn to the areas large demographic of artists, musicians and craftspeople.

The resort has a total land area of 4267sqm and comprises three cottages, each containing two studio cabins, a penthouse and studio villa, reception and conference facilities, wedding gazebo and swimming pool.

“There are views from the cottages to the coastline and extending southward to the Glasshouse Mountains as the land is elevated and set above the road level,” selling agent Alan Gray, from Ray White Commercial Caloundra, says.

The resort also has a separate three bedroom manager’s residence with impressive views over the hinterland towards the coast from a full length veranda.

The listing comes at the same time as a rare main street development opportunity on a large 5631sqm parcel of land has also arisen in the picturesque township of Maleny.

Ray White Commercial Caloundra’s Luca Reynolds says the cottages and villas have undergone a significant refurbishment.

“Improvements to the site include stamped concrete driveways, an in-ground swimming pool and a thatched roof wedding gazebo,” Reynolds says.

“The conference facilities are centrally located in the complex and comprise an air conditioned conference room with internet connection, projection screen and adjoining undercover entertainment area.”

The resort is professionally managed and generates net income of about $136,036 per annum.

The property is offered for sale via auction and is being marketed by Gray, Reynolds and Len Greedy.

“The original owners of this unique resort are committed to selling at auction or prior,” Gray says.

If not sold prior, Maleny Views Cottage Resort and Conference Centre will be auctioned at The Events Centre, 20 Minchinton St, Caloundra, at 11am on Thursday, May 19.