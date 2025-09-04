Townsville’s iconic Rockpool Pavilion has hit the market.

Listed with Knight Frank Townsville agents Glen Cummins and Mark Fitzgerald, the site is often on many visitors bucket listswhen they go to the garrison city.

It is listed for sale or lease.

“Positioned on Townsville’s iconic Strand foreshore, the Rockpool Pavilion presents a rare chance for an experienced operator,hospitality entrepreneur, or lifestyle investor to take the reins of a fully equipped, high-potential venue in one of NorthQueensland’s most picturesque coastal locations,” the listing says.

“Whether you’re looking to launch your own concept or build on an existing foundation, this versatile venue is perfectly suitedfor a dynamic owner-operator.”

The landmark hospitality venue attracts over 1.3 million overnight visitors every year, and boasts a 613sq m restaurant and bar.

It also has uninterrupted ocean views across to Magnetic Island and Cleveland Bay, and overlooks the iconic rockpool.

The venue is also home to Tan Lines Distilling.

“Opportunities like this are rare with The Rockpool Pavilion offering immediate operational potential with a blank canvasfor passionate owner-operators to make their mark on Townsville’s premier dining strip,” the listing says.