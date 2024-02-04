Tourism venture with potential in beautiful Bothwell

A HISTORIC building that was once this country town’s general store offers the chance to dip a toe into Tassie’s tourism sector.

Built in the 1850s and known as Whites Corner, this building has been transformed into a thriving accommodation venture.

The property offers a group of heritage buildings next to the town square in Bothwell, the gateway to the Central Highlands of Tasmania.

On 1535sq m of land, the complex comprises a cottage, the Storekeeper’s House, a barn, wool shed, and storage spaces. The first building was built by John White in 1837 as the town’s store.

View South East Real Estate managing director Ann Courtenay said historic Bothwell was popular with tourists.

She said it was well-known as the home of Australia’s oldest golf course, Ratho, as well as the Nant Whiskey Distillery and many beautiful Heritage buildings.

“The strong Scottish Heritage in the area is also a less-known yet substantial draw for UK travellers,” Mrs Courtenay said.

“With the Highland Lake Rd now sealed up to the Great Lakes and all the way to Deloraine, Bothwell is a regular stop for travellers going fishing, hunting or just exploring this stunning part of Tasmania.”

Mrs Courtenay said Whites Corner’s accommodation business had experienced a busy summer so far, and has forward bookings past Easter.

“The occupancy rate for 2023 was 55 per cent, which was down a bit for short-term accommodation, but there have also been longer-term occupants — such as relief teachers for the school, and workers from the wind farm,” she said.

The property’s original owner, John White, was born in England and transported to Van Diemen’s Land at 16-years-old for stealing stockings.

He served his time on a property not far from the fledgling village of Bothwell and, at the age of 27, secured the land on which these buildings now stand — now split into two titles.

He built a two-bedroom cottage with a shopfront, which is reputedly the oldest timber shop in Tasmania, and still has the original timber shop shelving.

By 1850, White was prospering, and built a more substantial brick shop on the corner of Alexander St and Market Pl.

This included a small residence at the rear and upstairs which was further extended in 1860 to what is now the four-bedroom house at Whites Corner.

White’s store provided two shops, a bakery with two huge brick bakers’ ovens, a granary, a wool store, butcher’s room, skin shed, stables, cart shed, dairy, piggery and a well.

All of these buildings are still standing.

John White died in 1904 and the White family continued for several generations running a general store from the property. It eventually closed in the 1980s.

Mrs Courtenay said the property owner has a few accommodation and hospitality businesses in Heritage properties that he has “saved, renovated and refurbished”.

“He is now onto his next project and feels it is time to hand Whites Corner to the next person to enjoy,” she said.

“The business is available walk-in/walk-out and would suit someone who could live on-site in private quarters and manage the guests.

“And there is also the opportunity to reopen the original general store.”

No.20 Alexander St, Bothwell is listed for sale with View, it is priced at “Offers over $895,000”.